Poisoned Pastries Prove Deadly

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime

A Midsomer bakery's sweet success turns deadly when a supplier is found dead and several villagers fall victim to a hallucinogenic poisoning

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2305

The dough isn't the only thing rising in Midsomer's village bakery. Tom and Chrissie Larkton are baking superstars. They run a bakery from an old water mill, but rumor has it that they are looking to expand, and that is not popular with the local villagers. Threats are made but the town’s Chief Investigator doesn't take the complaints too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic and their supplier is found dead. Can Barnaby uncover the truth behind the sweet facade?

