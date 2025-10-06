Poisoned Pastries Prove Deadly
Detective Barnaby investigates a village bakery where a recipe for disaster is unfolding.
9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime
A Midsomer bakery's sweet success turns deadly when a supplier is found dead and several villagers fall victim to a hallucinogenic poisoning
The dough isn't the only thing rising in Midsomer's village bakery. Tom and Chrissie Larkton are baking superstars. They run a bakery from an old water mill, but rumor has it that they are looking to expand, and that is not popular with the local villagers. Threats are made but the town’s Chief Investigator doesn't take the complaints too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic and their supplier is found dead. Can Barnaby uncover the truth behind the sweet facade?
WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.
Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!