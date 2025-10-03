Six strangers, one mansion, and a dead host - don’t miss this killer comedy!

9pm Saturday CLUE - Comedy/Mystery 1985 - PG

A comical classic whodunit mystery featuring an all star cast including Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn.

Clue on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Six blackmail victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret from each of their pasts. On arrival, each is given a pseudonym drawn from Cluedo before being introduced to the blackmailer. Each is handed a weapon, at which point the lights are switched off and the blackmailer is killed. Can the guests uncover the murderer before they all become victims?

