Six strangers, one mansion, and a dead host - don’t miss this killer comedy!
Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up.
9pm Saturday CLUE - Comedy/Mystery 1985 - PG
A comical classic whodunit mystery featuring an all star cast including Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn.
Six blackmail victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret from each of their pasts. On arrival, each is given a pseudonym drawn from Cluedo before being introduced to the blackmailer. Each is handed a weapon, at which point the lights are switched off and the blackmailer is killed. Can the guests uncover the murderer before they all become victims?
WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.
Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!