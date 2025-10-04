Fortune & Fallout: No Honor Among Thieves

For the true crime enthusiast! Check out this notorious heist.

Based on the real-life events of one of Britain’s most notorious heists — the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery.

The Gold Series

On November 26, 1983, six armed men stormed the Brink’s-Mat security warehouse near Heathrow Airport, unexpectedly uncovering £26 million worth of gold bullion. What began as a robbery quickly escalated into a massive international money laundering scheme, triggering a chain of events marked by scandal, corruption, and murder.

