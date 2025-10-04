Politics, Press, and Scandal
Politician-turned-journalist Brian Walden and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher—face off in one of the most iconic political exchanges ever.
Two friends, one interview, and a scandalous showdown! What more could you want?
Brian and Maggie takes a fresh look at the pivotal 1989 TV interview between journalist Brian Walden and then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher— a confrontation that would end an era, fracture their friendship, and reshape public opinion, ultimately sealing the fate of the Iron Lady.
In episode one of this two part series, a former Labor MP becomes a TV host for a major political show, leading to an unexpected bond with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher following their first interview.
In the second episode, a key ally’s sudden departure shakes Prime Minister Thatcher’s government, intensifying the pressure on her leadership. A pivotal television interview marks a turning point—both in her political career and in her closest personal relationships.
Don't miss this intense drama. Stream BRIAN AND MAGGIE on WLRN Passport.