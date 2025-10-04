Politics, Press, and Scandal

Two friends, one interview, and a scandalous showdown! What more could you want?

Brian and Maggie takes a fresh look at the pivotal 1989 TV interview between journalist Brian Walden and then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher— a confrontation that would end an era, fracture their friendship, and reshape public opinion, ultimately sealing the fate of the Iron Lady.

Brian and Maggie

In episode one of this two part series, a former Labor MP becomes a TV host for a major political show, leading to an unexpected bond with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher following their first interview.

In the second episode, a key ally’s sudden departure shakes Prime Minister Thatcher’s government, intensifying the pressure on her leadership. A pivotal television interview marks a turning point—both in her political career and in her closest personal relationships.

Don't miss this intense drama. Stream BRIAN AND MAGGIE on WLRN Passport.