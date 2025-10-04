There’s a new detective on the streets of Paris

One of the most enduring characters in stage, screen and the written page comes to WLRN Passport!This time it’s a contemporary adaptation and he’s a younger, more unconventional version with something to prove as he heads an elite police unit in Paris.

Maigret

Chief Inspector Maigret is a rising star in the Paris Police Judiciaire, relentless in his investigations, with an uncanny ability to get under the skin of the criminals he is chasing and a matchless knowledge of Paris. From bank robberies to murder, Maigret anticipates every move and delves deep into the psyche of the criminals he pursues.

Don't miss this edge of your seat crime thriller! MAIGRET is streaming now on WLRN Passport.