Unlikely alliances are caught in a conspiracy

10pm Friday NEW BLOOD - Crime Drama

Two cops are paired on a case that combines their separate investigations, forcing them to work together to uncover the truth

New Blood- A NEW series coming to WLRN

NEW BLOOD follows Rash and Stefan, two 20-something guys stuck at the bottom of the career ladder. One is a trainee police detective, and the other is a junior investigator at the Serious Fraud Office. When they're brought together by two apparently unrelated cases, they find themselves involved in a worldwide conspiracy. In 21st-century London, a new breed of criminal hides behind the legitimate facades of business and government. Rash and Stefan must combine their skills to bring them down.

In the premiere episode, sinister drugs trial in India has repercussions years later when a teacher is murdered. Trainee detective Rash and junior SFO investigator Stefan are separately drawn into the case.

