Meet our ancient cousins
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals and how they helped make us who we are today.
8pm Sunday NOVA - Human: Neanderthal Encounters - Science / History
NOVA uncovers the latest archaeological discoveries about Neanderthals.
For hundreds of thousands of years, Neanderthals thrived across Europe. Then, Homo sapiens arrived. Explore the surprising encounters between these two human species, including evidence of interbreeding that has reshaped our understanding of early human history. As a brutal ice age descended, both groups were pushed to their limits. Uncover the latest archaeological and genetic breakthroughs revealing the surprising truth behind the Neanderthals' mysterious disappearance. Discover how Homo sapiens survived and the lasting impact it had on our DNA.
