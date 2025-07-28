Man’s best friend is an ally in helping humans heal

8pm Thursday SHELTER ME: THE CANCER PIONEERS - Documentary

Shelter Me, tells uplifting stories about animals and the people who love them.

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

In The Cancer Pioneers, the show explores canine comparative oncology, where researchers study cancer treatments in dogs to benefit both humans and animals. Featuring top scientists from the National Cancer Institute and several leading universities, the episode highlights groundbreaking research on rare cancers and innovative treatments.

