High Fashion, Steamy Romance and Family Secrets

Catch up on the previous two seasons and then dive headfirst into the third season starting June 20.

In late 1950s Madrid, the golden age of haute couture, there is one place everyone would like to shop at least once in their lifetime: the Galerias Velvet.

The series begins with the romance between Alberto, heir to the Velvet fashion empire, and Ana, a seamstress. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of family secrets, social barriers, and the glamorous world of haute couture.

Love, betrayal and ambition weave through the season as Alberto deals with his strained marriage to Cristina, Ana grapples with her secret identity as Philippe Ray, and we meet Enzo Cafiero who turns the gallery upside down.

In Spanish with English subtitles.

Stream the first two season on Velvet on WLRN Passport, followed by season 3 beginning June 20th .