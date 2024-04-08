South Carolina wins March Madness, beating out Caitlin Clark's Iowa

The women’s March Madness tournament wrapped Sunday with the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks beating the Iowa Hawkeyes and the sport’s biggest star Caitlin Clark. It was a remarkable tournament, breaking viewership records. Clark now heads for the WNBA, while South Carolina will look to retool and try for a back-to-back title next year.

The Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula joins host Robin Young to unpack all the action.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.