© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Port Everglades receives $53.3M grant for emissions reduction project

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published November 20, 2024 at 10:48 AM EST
Aerial image of Horizon Terminal operations with imported cars.
LEN KAUFMAN
/
Port Everglades
Aerial image of Horizon Terminal operations with imported cars at Port Everglades

Improvements are coming to Port Everglades.  
That’s after South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $53.3 million federal grant for a port emissions project.  

The project puts Port Everglades on the pathway to decarbonization, enabling its transition to electric, zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment. 

According to the congresswoman’s office, these upgrades will alleviate the air quality burden on nearby communities and ecological areas. The funding will also pay for essential infrastructure and a workforce development program. 

READ MORE: Cruise ships stir up a hurricane's worth of sediment, Key West monitoring shows

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

 
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
More On This Topic