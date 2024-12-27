Roadside beach off Rickenbacker Causeway reopens

The roadside beach off Miami’s Rickenbacker Causeway has finally finished its transformation. Pedestrians and cyclists can now roam the new-and-improved park.

The narrow beach strip was shut down in 2017 when Hurricane Irma slammed into the causeway. $14 million and seven years later, that bit of land between Miami and the William M. Powell Bridge is now reopened, according to the Miami Herald.

It's a popular destination for panoramic views of the Brickell skyline and Biscayne Bay — and it fulfills an important role, too: The beach safeguards the roadway and the bay’s sensitive environment.

The sandy beach has separated paths for biking and walking in a course just under a mile long. It also has entries accessible to visitors with disabilities.

