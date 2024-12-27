© 2024 WLRN
Roadside beach off Rickenbacker Causeway reopens

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published December 27, 2024 at 8:04 AM EST
Aerial view of Rickenbacker Causeway connecting Key Biscayne and Virginia Key to Miami
Theo Miller
/
KBI Photo
A section of the William Powell Bridge connecting Miami with the barrier islands of Virginia Key and Key Biscayne is seen, May 19, 2023.

The roadside beach off Miami’s Rickenbacker Causeway has finally finished its transformation. Pedestrians and cyclists can now roam the new-and-improved park.

The narrow beach strip was shut down in 2017 when Hurricane Irma slammed into the causeway. $14 million and seven years later, that bit of land between Miami and the William M. Powell Bridge is now reopened, according to the Miami Herald.

It's a popular destination for panoramic views of the Brickell skyline and Biscayne Bay — and it fulfills an important role, too: The beach safeguards the roadway and the bay’s sensitive environment.

The sandy beach has separated paths for biking and walking in a course just under a mile long. It also has entries accessible to visitors with disabilities.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
See stories by Natalie La Roche Pietri
