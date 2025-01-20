© 2025 WLRN
Trump vows to make MLK's 'dream come true,' then touts immigration crackdown

By Rachel Treisman
Published January 20, 2025 at 12:25 PM EST
President Trump speaks during inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol on Monday.
Chip Somodevilla/Pool
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Trump speaks during inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

Trump is giving his inaugural address.

In his remarks, the president paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., acknowledging that his inauguration falls on MLK Day.

It came in a section of his inaugural address touting increases in votes from "virtually every element of our society" and thanking Black and Hispanic voters in particular for their "tremendous outpouring of love and trust."

"Today is Martin Luther King Day, and his honor, this will be a great honor, but in his honor, we will strive together to make his dream a reality," Trump said, to loud rounds of applause. "We will make his dream come true."

He then turned to the subject of executive actions he plans to take, many of which involve cracking down on immigration.

