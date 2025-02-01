It’s official: Last month was the coldest January in +15 years for most of Florida

As we close the books on January, it comes as no surprise that this January in particular, was colder than most in recent years. In fact, most of the National Weather Services around the state say 2025 was one of the coldest January in 10-15 years. Some cities had their coldest January since the 1800s.

A few dozen cities, mainly in the East and South, are on pace for their top 10 coldest January.



Gainesville, FL is on pace for their coldest Jan. since 1899.



(Data: @SERCC) pic.twitter.com/5eUQzASqls — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) January 27, 2025

An Arctic blast plunged into the southeastern United States on January 19th, arriving just in time for the coldest stretch of the year. It brought record-breaking low temperatures and fueled a winter storm that dropped historic snowfall for parts of the deep south, including, as we know, Florida.

Unusually cold, dry Arctic air was already in place across much of the Gulf Coast before the winter storm buried several states in several inches of snow. A dip in the jet stream was pushing south and east across much of the central U.S., stretching from the Great Lakes all the way down to the Gulf Coast. The collision of Gulf moisture with such cold, dry air was like a lake-effect snowstorm across the South.

The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, estimated an unusually high snow to liquid ratio ranging from 10:1 to 15:1 during the height of Florida’s snow event, which resulted in drier, fluffier snow…which is much more efficient at accumulating. This type of powdery snow is much more commonly found in mountain areas than at low elevations, and southerly latitudes. The arctic blast lasted for almost a week which helped drop January’s overall averages around the state.

Here’s a look at some of the records set around the state in January:

In Pensacola, January 2025 was the 4th coldest since 2010. The average temperature was 47.7° which is 4.9° colder than the average.

This is I-10 in the Pensacola area of Florida. This winter storm is no joke! Look out, Tallahassee. This is coming your way! pic.twitter.com/CCpNpIoZwC — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) January 21, 2025

In Jacksonville, January 2025 was the coldest January since 2010. (-5.8° F below normal ). Taking a look back at the ranking since 1871, when records were taken near the St. Johns River at the downtown Jacksonville location, this will rank as the 9th coldest January of all-time. Records date back to 1890. A few years in January could not be ranked due to missing data. Jacksonville International Airport had 13 days with low temperatures below 32°F.

Freezing conditions tonight and into Monday morning with a potential for patchy black ice forming along and north of I-10 into SE GA. Winter Storm conditions are anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday along with freezing weather and winds. #gawx #flwx #jaxwx pic.twitter.com/178DpeH4a8 — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 20, 2025

In Gainesville January 2025 was tied for the 3rd coldest on record, (-6.1° F below normal) and the coldest January since 2003. Records date back to 1890. A few years in January could not be ranked due to missing data.

The city of @GainesvilleGov and @AlachuaCounty government offices will be closed on Wednesday due to a winter storm warning that will potentially bring freezing rain and possible snow flurries on Tuesday night.@GishCj reporting https://t.co/R5isuCHiKB — Mainstreet Daily News Gainesville (@NewsGainesville) January 21, 2025

Orlando's January 2025 temperatures were well below normal. Orlando's January ranked 7th coldest on record, with an average high of just 55°. For a little perspective, the coldest January on record in Orlando was back in 1977, when the average high was a chilly 50.6°.



1977 - 50.6 degrees

1981 - 51.3 degrees

1958 - 52.9 degrees

2003 - 54.0 degrees

2010 - 54.4 degrees

1985 - 54.7 degrees

2025 - 55.0 degrees

Other cities in the region aren’t escaping the Florida freeze either. Leesburg had its 4th coldest January, Sanford had its 7th, Melbourne 8th, and Daytona Beach had its 4th coldest January as well.

Leesburg:



1981 - 48.3 degrees

1985 - 51.4 degrees

1977 - 51.4 degrees

2025 - 52.6 degrees

2003 - 52.7 degrees

Sanford:



1981 - 50.3 degrees

1977 - 50.4 degrees

1958 - 52.9 degrees

1985 - 53.5 degrees

2010 - 53.7 degrees

1978 - 53.8 degrees

2025 - 54.0 degrees

Melbourne:



1981 - 52.2 degrees

1977 - 53.6 degrees

2003 - 54.1 degrees

2010 - 55.2 degrees

1970 - 55.8 degrees

1958 - 55.9 degrees

2001 - 56.1 degrees

2025 - 56.2 degrees

Daytona Beach:



1940- 48.6 degrees

1981 - 48.8 degrees

1977 - 50.5 degrees

2025 - 51.9 degrees

1958 - 52.0 degrees

In the Tampa area, daytime highs on January 15 was 5.2°F below the five-year historical average. The National Weather Service in Tampa says that makes it the coldest January since 2010.

Coldest January since 2010. Averaged 4.7° below normal per day. Pattern has done a complete flip with above normal temps expected into mid February. #Florida pic.twitter.com/y1mHkeBDJe — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) February 1, 2025

In the Ft. Myers area, January 2025 was the 4th coldest since 2010. The average temperature was 61.1° which is 2.9° cooler than the average.

South Florida:

January 2025 was the 4th coldest January in 25 years. The average temperature for January is 66.7° F in Miami. The average temperature is calculated by combining both the low temperatures and high temperatures that have been recorded for the month. The last time South Florida had a colder January this century, was in 2003, which had an average temperature of 63.2°.

Happy February South Florida! After a relatively dry month and roller coaster of temperatures, we're already one month into the new year. Here's a look at the high temperatures at our climate sites and a few significant weather events of January 2025. #flwx pic.twitter.com/UTg4tSouM8 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 1, 2025

The coldest January on record for Miami was in 1940 with an average temperature of 59.3°.

While it was a long month for anyone hoping for the usual Florida warmth and sunshine, January was a great reminder that it does get cold here too, and sometimes longer than expected. February’s temperatures promise to be normal or slightly above, ushering in what could be an early arrival to Florida’s spring, despite what Punxsutawney Phil forecasts for the country tomorrow!