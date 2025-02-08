Super Bowl weather trivia and extremes

It’s time for Super Bowl LIX, and the game promises to be a nail biter as the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs! Here’s a look back at some weather records from past Super Bowls to impress your friends during half time.

Photo via AP

Weather plays a significant role when the NFL selects which city's stadium will host the Super Bowl. Traditionally when selecting a host city, the NFL will award the big game to a stadium located in a city with an expected average daily temperature above 50° on game day. The exception is when a roof can cover the stadium. The warm climates of Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles have hosted 29 of 57 Super Bowls.

Good Friday morning, TGIF...New Orleans, Home of Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, is looking good, but areas of dense fog will affect all of Southern Louisiana this morning. Hopefully no Superfog near the SuperBowl! https://t.co/At5R7ie6se pic.twitter.com/HqX6ky2Lwr — Jared Silverman (@JaredWAFB) February 7, 2025

Despite efforts to protect the game from the elements, there have been years where the Super Bowl was played in less than ideal conditions. Where was the coldest Super Bowl? Where was the warmest? What weather is expected this year?

Where was the coldest Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LII (2018) was the coldest Super Bowl day on record. Held in Minneapolis, the high temperature of 9° F was just after midnight on game day, and despite plenty of sunshine leading up to the game, the temperature outside at kickoff was 2°F with a wind chill of -14°F.

5 years ago- I bought a snowball from a vending machine during the Super Bowl festivities that were in town. Want to see how it looks now? 2018- day of purchase is 1st… Video of today (2/3/23) is 2nd. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XQQQUM08Fq — Bo Cole (@BoKnowsWeather) February 3, 2023

The 2014 Super Bowl XLVIII was the only one held in a “cold weather” city without a domed stadium. That Super Bowl was held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on February 2, 2014, and, although the weather was mild for that location with a game-time temperature of 49° F, 8 inches of snow fell the very next day.

Stock photo MetLife Stadium 2014

Where was the warmest Super Bowl?

Weather-wise, the “hottest” game was played on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. At kickoff, the temperature was 82°F, with a high of 85°F and a low of 60°F throughout the game, making it the warmest Super Bowl ever played.

Inglewood, CA forecast Super Bowl 2022 via KXAN-TV

Previously, that record had been held by the 1973 game in Los Angeles, California, during which the kick-off temperature was 84°F. However, the average temperature throughout the game was lower than that of the 2022 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Weather History Highlights

23 of 58 Bowls had a hint or more of rain at the nearest reporting station on the day of the game

3 Bowls had snow reported on game day (1982, 2006, 2018)

1 Bowl was played during an ice storm (2000) in Atlanta

The warmest high temperature on game day was 85°F (2022)

The coldest high temperature on game day was 9°F (2018)

The coldest high temperature for an outdoor game was 43°F (1972)

The wettest Super Bowl was in 2007, with 0.92 inches of rain

5 outdoor games had high wind gusts (1980, 1984, 1989, 2007, 2016)

Photo via the AJC Archives

2025 Super Bowl Weather Forecast

Will any weather records be broken this year? Super Bowl LIX is taking place in New Orleans, LA, so weather extremes are not likely. Sunday morning there will be widespread dense fog, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76°. For the kickoff. Temps should be in the low 70s at kickoff and only getting to the mid-60s by the time the game is ending.