College of Florida Keys to host TED Talk this summer

TED Talks are coming to the Florida Keys. The College of the Florida Keys is hosting its first-ever collaboration event with the nonprofit TED in August.



They’re currently seeking presenters for the themed-night called “Paradise Within: Unlocking Human Potential.”



TEDxThe College of the Florida Keys is accepting speaker applications through March 1.

The inaugural event is August 23 at the Tennessee Williams Theater on the Key West Campus.



