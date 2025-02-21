© 2025 WLRN
College of Florida Keys to host TED Talk this summer

WLRN Public Media | By Julia Cooper
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST

TED Talks are coming to the Florida Keys. The College of the Florida Keys is hosting its first-ever collaboration event with the nonprofit TED in August. 
 
They’re currently seeking presenters for the themed-night called “Paradise Within: Unlocking Human Potential.”
 
TEDxThe College of the Florida Keys is accepting speaker applications through March 1.

The inaugural event is August 23 at the Tennessee Williams Theater on the Key West Campus.
 
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
