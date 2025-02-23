Rounds of heavy rains head to Florida, South Florida under flash floods risk

The forecast is fine-tuned, and we expect the heaviest rainfall to fall over parts of South Florida on Monday. The Peninsula will start to receive impacts of the low-pressure system approaching the Sunshine State overnight into Monday. The Panhandle can expect a few rain showers to move in during the evening and morning hours on Monday; the heaviest precipitation will stay offshore but will continue to travel east-southeast.

Storm system moving toward Florida, increasing rain and thunderstorm chance to start the week.

By sunrise Monday, some downpours could travel along I-75 from North Florida toward Central Florida. By Monday early afternoon, some scattered thunderstorms could be moving along the southern half of Florida. Nonetheless, South Florida would have already received rounds of showers in the morning. South Florida is forecast to receive heavier downpours and some isolated intense storms between 11 AM and the afternoon. Although we’re not expecting widespread severe weather, some thunderstorms could have damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or more since the bulk of the moisture will travel over South Florida. There could be some areas where flooding develops.

Rainfall through Tuesday night.

Overall, we’re expecting a coding of rainfall that could reach 1 inch across north Florida through Central Florida. Some isolated spots, especially across Central Florida, could reach 2.5 inches. For South Florida, the rainfall could range between one and a half and 2.5 inches. But there could be some isolated amount with 4 inches.

Flash flood risk across Metro Southeast Florida.

Remember that Florida has only received 1.48 inches of rain this year, specifically for the station located at Miami International Airport. This is below average for this period, with a deficit of over 2.5 inches.

As this system progresses, expect gradual clearing along the entire Peninsula, improving from north to south Monday night. However, South Florida will still experience scattered rain showers overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the entire Peninsula will be dominated by North winds, which will also bring lower humidity levels and very comfortable temperatures.

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain with below-average high temperatures along most of the Peninsula. The high will be around the low 70s across Central Florida and between the mid-upper 70s across South Florida. Lowe’s will remain slightly above average all week for this time of year.

The bulk of the moisture will travel over South Florida, and much drier air will follow.

Another cold front is expected to cross the state on Thursday night, reinforcing the cooler and dry air along Florida just in time to finish the week.

