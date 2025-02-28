© 2025 WLRN
FIU receives $2 million grant from state to fund cancer research

WLRN Public Media | By News Service of Florida
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:56 PM EST
Florida International University is getting $2 million from the state to help fund cutting-edge cancer research.

Gov.Ron DeSantis made the announcement at a press conference on Friday. He was joined by his wife Casey DeSantis, a breast cancer survivor.

"It means the world being able to stand here now after six rounds of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation, three surgeries and counting. And here I am, stronger and better than ever, which I hope gives a lot of people hope," she said.

FIU’s cancer research uses artificial intelligence and robotic instruments to advance the understanding of cancer in both adults and children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the second leading cause of death for Floridians.

News Service of Florida
