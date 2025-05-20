Experience a timeless classic in this cultural story for the ages
This Oscar winning adaption of the Broadway musical follows Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, as he navigates the challenges of maintaining his cultural heritage amidst the changing times.
9pm Saturday FIDDLER ON THE ROOF G 1971 Musical
This academy award winning film explores culture, tradition, and romance in a changing time. Poor dairy farmer Tevye and his wife Goldie must marry off their three eldest daughters to wealthy men, but are met with resistance both inside their family and externally as challenges unfold in a time of ideological conflict.
In a small village set against the backdrop of pre-revolutionary Russia of the Czars the Jewish and Orthodox Christian communities live in a society ruled by cultural traditions, which include arranged marriage by town matchmaker, Yente. Dairy farmer, Tevye, and his wife, Golde, arrange to have their three daughters Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava married off to wealthy men, however the women wish to marry the men with whom their hearts belong. Perchik, a young man from Kyiv arrives and introduces Marxist ideals, challenging the Jewish tradition. The family faces opposition as anti-Jewish sentiment grows and creates uncertainty for the future.
WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.
Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!