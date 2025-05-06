Air Quality Issues Tuesday

Portions of Florida are facing reduced air quality today. Air quality in some portions of the state are in the “Moderate” category Tuesday, a drop from the “Good” category. The Environmental Protection Agency monitors levels ozone and particulate matter in the air and issues short term forecasts based on expected changes in weather conditions and expected changes in pollutants.

Sections of the Florida panhandle into the First Coast and the Sun Coast are reporting elevated levels of particulate matter in the air. Some of the impacted areas include Panama City, Tallahassee and the Tampa metro areas. The Environmental Protection Agency has classified the air quality today as “Moderate,” due to added small-size particulate matter. These smaller particles, abbreviated as PM2.5, can impact the heart and lungs. Most people will not experience significant symptoms.

Experts recommend that the elderly, the very young and anyone with respiratory issues limit their time outdoors Tuesday. These tiny particles can irritate tissues of the lungs, and some people may find that it difficult to clear phlegm and breath normally. Air quality is expected to improve state-wide Wednesday. The EPA is projecting a return to the “Good” category for air quality due to lower levels of particulates in the air.

