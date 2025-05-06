In Miami, DeSantis says he will sign drinking water fluoride ban into law

Governor Ron DeSantis said in Miami on Tuesday that he plans to sign into law a bill that bans the use of fluoride in drinking water across the state.

The Florida Legislature approved the bill last week.

When it becomes law, local governments are prohibited from adding fluoride to municipal water supplies — ending a decades-old practice.

"We have other ways where people can get access to fluoride. When you do this in the water supply, you’re taking away a choice of someone who may not want to have overexposure to fluoride," DeSantis said at a press conference.

The law, which would take effect on July 1, would make Florida the second state to ban fluoride in public drinking water.

DeSantis spoke on the same day that Miami-Dade Commissioners voted — again — to end adding fluoride to water.

"I think they voted the right way. You guys led on this, and I appreciate your leadership for that," he said.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had vetoed the commission's earlier decision in April.

That vote had come after the county’s Safety and Health Committee heard testimony from anti-water fluoridation proponents, including the State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. No supporters of fluoridated water were invited to the presentation.

Florida lawmakers gave final approval to the bill after Utah in March became the first state to pass a ban. The Republican-led states are following a push led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is setting the gears of government in motion to stop fluoridating water.

The bans come over the concerns of dentists and public health advocates who say the mineral is a safe, effective way to protect people of all ages from developing cavities.

DeSantis' administration has advocated against the fluoridation of community water systems, arguing high levels could pose a risk to children’s intellectual development.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.