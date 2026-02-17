© 2026 WLRN
Murrows Entry: Selections from 'History We Call Home'

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published February 17, 2026 at 12:09 PM EST

From Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade, 11 cities are celebrating their centennials in 2025 and 2026. WLRN News' series "History We Call Home" spotlights the moments, ideas and people that made these cities part of our community's fabric over the past century.

In this entry you can listen to the audio from the following four reports:

Honoring Boca Raton’s 100-year journey through its historic Black neighborhood
- By WLRN Reporter Wilkine Brutus

Two towns, a river and a gangster: How the Hillsboro River shaped Deerfield Beach's early years
- By WLRN Reporter Carlton Gillespie

'It’s like the Statue of Liberty': Miami’s Freedom Tower set to turn 100
- By WLRN Morning Edition Producer Ammy Galeano

Feathers and forgotten races: The flamingos who never left Hialeah
- By WLRN Senior Producer Sherrilyn Cabrera and All Things Considered Anchor Helen Acevedo
