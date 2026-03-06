© 2026 WLRN
Florida’s February Freeze: The $3 Billion Cold Shock to the State’s Crops

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:19 PM EST
via Adobe stock images

Florida is famous for mild winters that help feed much of the country during the colder months. But this winter, the weather turned against the state’s farms.

A pair of powerful freezes has now left billions of dollars in agricultural losses across Florida — and the damage may still be unfolding. Florida Storms digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains.

State officials say federal disaster funding may help farmers recover from the freeze damage in the months ahead.

But like many things in agriculture, the road back depends on time — and on what the next season allows to grow again.
