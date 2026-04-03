Author mines Yellowstone knowledge for novel 'Beartooth,' now out in paperback

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We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s February 2025 conversation with author and Yellowstone fishing guide Callan Wink.

Wink’s novel “Beartooth” centers around two brothers eking out a living near Yellowstone who take an illegal but potentially lucrative expedition into the park with unexpected consequences. The book comes out in paperback on April 7.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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