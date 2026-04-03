'Echoes of Jazz' comes to WLRN radio

With the passing of legendary WLRN Night Train jazz host, Ted Grossman, listeners lost a treasure trove of knowledge and recordings of the musical art form.

Ted had a masterful touch with gently educating and entertaining our jazz-loving audience in the art form, from its earliest days, through the end of the 20th century and beyond.

READ MORE: Ted Grossman, longtime WLRN radio host of 'The Night Train', dies of cancer. He was 83

Enter Rusty Barker and Echoes of Jazz. The program will air Sunday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all WLRN main broadcast and streaming channels, starting April 5. Rusty, a retired musician, lives in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. He toured and played trumpet with The Ice Follies, Holiday on Ice, Ringling Brothers Circus and the celebrated Maynard Ferguson Orchestra.

Rusty, in finding difficulty in remaining “positive” while listening to his grandson’s choice of music, decided to embark on a quest to bring what he describes as “the best of humanity’s musical expression, from its greatest artists” to the masses.

The result, Echoes of Jazz brings an hour of the “stories, methods and zeitgeist that helped give birth to [the jazz musicians’] creations," along with the musical selections they spawned.

Join Rusty and your fellow jazz fans and WLRN listeners for Echoes of Jazz, Sunday nights at 8 p.m., starting April 5, on WLRN.