This was 2025: The most impactful and joyful stories of the year

It's never a quiet year for news in South Florida.

But with the state rushing to align itself to a new administration pushing an aggressive agenda, and a president spending much of his time and energy here, the region — and its immigrant population — found itself in the frontlines of national stories more than ever. WLRN's small but resourceful team covered it all.

It was also a year of various — and highly varied — special projects, as two months-long WLRN investigations were published, in the shape of powerful podcast series and digital stories. Meanwhile, the entire newsroom participated on another project that brought a new look at South Florida's history with a series of stories throughout the year.

Among eight awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists (FABJ) this year, WLRN was named radio station of the year for its news and current affairs coverage in 2024. Two investigations, by Daniel Rivero and Jenny Staletovich, picked up prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

As we ring in 2026, we revisit some of our best work from 2025. Read on for a collection of our most impactful and joyful stories. (And if this year's collection is better looking than ever, that is thanks to the artistic talents of WLRN's design lead Lex Leshansky.)

The year in... Impactful stories

Killer Train: Brightline death toll surpasses 180, but safeguards are still lacking

Brightline is the nation’s most dangerous passenger train, having killed significantly more people than previously known, an investigation by Daniel Rivero and Joshua Ceballos for WLRN alongside the Miami Herald found. Reporters spent a year combing federal rail data, local medical examiner records and police incident reports to count the dead. The company has not been found at fault for any of the deaths on its tracks and stated that the deaths were self-inflicted.

The reporting and podcast series looked at, among others: the stories of three people who lost their lives on the tracks, in the words of the loved ones they left behind; the trauma of conductors who confronted violent deaths; how Brightline has used taxpayer dollars; what safety solutions could bring death numbers down.

Read the stories in the series here, or listen to the podcast series.

Keeper and Killer: How a brother's murder in the Keys tested the limits of the criminal justice system

On a May day five years ago, Ariel Poholek awoke in his small townhouse in the Florida Keys to find his oldest son, Daniel Weisberger, straddling him with a knife. He’d already killed his 14-year-old brother in the bedroom they shared, just down the hall.

The tragic murder followed years of anguish for Daniel, whose struggle with mental health started when he was just five and worsened as he endured a decade-long custody battle between his parents. In this four-part podcast series by Jenny Staletovich, WLRN took a look at mental illness and the criminal justice system through Daniel’s story, from Boy Scout and beloved older brother to savage killer.

Read the full story here, or listen to the podcast series.

Wilkine Brutus / WLRN Father Reginald Jean-Mary is joined by Archbishop Thomas Wenski of the of the Archdiocese of Miami during Feast of the Light celebration and the annual pastoral fair on Feb. 2, 2025.



'A dictatorship of indifference': Haitian priest outraged over treatment of immigrants

One of the immigrant groups most drastically affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown has its biggest U.S. diaspora in South Florida. As 2025 went by, Haitians were hit by moves to remove deportation protections afforded by Temporary Protected Status and end a Biden era humanitarian parole program, even as their country descended further into gang-controlled chaos.

In February, WLRN's Wilkine Brutus reported on how fear was already gripping the community, as witnessed by Father Reginald Jean-Mary, a priest and pastor at Notre Dame D'Haiti Catholic Church in Little Haiti, Miami, for 25 years. He asked Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis and local elected leaders to tone down “demeaning” rhetoric he believed was aimed at working-class legal and undocumented immigrants.

Read the full story here.

Natalie La Roche Pietri Teachers at Diverse Abilities Center in Southwest Ranches work with special needs students a recent summer day to help improve their communication.

Florida rapidly expanded publicly-funded school vouchers. Two years later, students are lost in the mix

Florida's aggressive school voucher expansion over the last two years has been controversial. In a months-long investigation, WLRN's education reporter Natalie La Roche Pietri found it was riddled with mismanagement and oversight issues that have been consequential to this day, especially for students with disabilities.

The report touched a nerve — it was WLRN's most read story of 2025. It was followed by a state audit into the Florida Department of Education that showed even more mistakes with how public dollars for private schooling have been handled. Lawmakers had numerous meetings in the fall to discuss areas of improvement, while a proposed bill is in the works — all areas WLRN will keep on top of in 2026.

Read the full story here.

Alexandra Rodriguez/AP / FR172226 AP Controversial Cages: Rana Mourer waves an American flag outside of the migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Saturday, July 12, 2025 in Ochopee, Fla.

Taken by ICE moments after securing a path to legal migrant status: A Honduran's story

Among the dozens of stories produced by the WLRN team on the effects of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement on South Florida, the two most widely-read reports — both exclusives from Americas Editor Tim Padgett — exposed some of the cruelty and senselessness behind the crackdown's eye-catching statistics.

In April, he reported on how Honduran Josue Aguilar — married to a U.S. citizen, with a son, a good taxpaying job and clean criminal record — was taken by ICE just moments after having been told his path for to legal immigrant status had been approved. Read the full story here.

In August, amid the national coverage of the contentious Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention facility in the Everglades, Tim reported on detainees' claims of not only squalid conditions but also that guards were doling out harsh discipline — including standing in the hot Florida sun for extended periods.

Here are some of the highlights of Tim Padgett's commentaries on Latin America, the Caribbean and their key relationship with the U.S.:



Toby Talbot / AP FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013.

Federal investigation of South Florida pill mill ring raises questions about state oversight

More than a decade ago, Florida legislators passed laws to regulate so-called pill mills that once dominated South Florida and fueled the opioid crisis across the country.

But as federal prosecutors accused a South Florida doctor and pharmacists of selling millions of pills illegally for years, WLRN's new investigative reporter Jake Shore looked into the ongoing gaps in the state's oversight. “ If you have four walls, a roof and clean equipment, basically you're halfway there,” Lisa McElhaney, chief operating officer of the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators, said of state inspections.

Read the full story here.

The year in... Stories of joy

History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida

A century ago, the region experienced a land boom when investors and developers from around the country came down on trains and automobiles and started building cities where once there was swampland, farms and small settlements. Cities sprang up almost overnight. Thanks to a burgeoning post-war economy, entrepreneurial spirit and good old fashioned Florida glamour, the area’s population shot up to the hundreds of thousands.

As 11 cities from Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade celebrate their centennials, the WLRN News team brought together fascinating stories from each of these communities that peer through history to give us a better understanding of the present and our shared future.

Read the stories in the series here.

Illustration by Lex Leshansky

'No Sabo Kids': How South Florida Latinos are confronting their relationship with language and identity

Millions of second and third generation Latinos in the U.S. are more proficient in English than Spanish, and likely at some point have been shamed for it by other Latinos or Hispanics. This phenomenon is so common that those who experience it have a label: a “No Sabo Kid.”

(No sabo is an incorrect way to say “I don’t know,” and is a common slip up for those with limited understanding of Spanish.)

As countless posts and memes on TikTok and Instagram poked fun at the experiences of 'No Sabo Kids,' with Latinos reclaiming the once derogatory term to prove that language and identity are not mutually exclusive, Sherrilyn Cabrera and Jimena Romero reached out to listeners and readers for a fun and insightful look at their experiences.

Read the full story here.

Courtesy of Mark Cook Three American flamingos wade in the shallow waters of Garfield Bight in the Everglades as they forage for food.

A rare sight: 125 flamingos spotted in the Everglades — the largest in a decade

This summer, a stunning set of photos of one of Florida's signature species caught our eye — and they captured the imagination of WLRN's audience, as it quickly became our most-liked Instagram post of the year, and one of our most-read digital stories.

Avian ecologist and restoration scientist Mark Cook had stumbled upon 125 flamingos while conducting a wading bird survey along the Florida Bay coastline. As Valentina Sandoval's story explained, it was one of the largest flocks of flamingos in a decade in the national park — and it made for welcome joy amid the immigration detention news coming from the Everglades.

Read the full story here.

Carlton Gillespie / WLRN A holographic version of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara winds up to fire a fastball on the Trajekt ARC pitching machine

Robot pitching clones: Inside the technology that's fueling the Miami Marlins' hot streak

WLRN's sports super-fan Carlton Gillespie got to venture into the bowels of LoanDepot Park to see futuristic technology that was helping drive the Miami Marlins' summer hot streak by preparing its hitters to face the league's pitchers.

The Trajekt Arc almost perfectly replicates opposition teams' pitches. It has a two-piece video screen that sits on a sliding track and can display video of any pitcher in the league throwing to the hitter. Right in the middle is a hole where the pitches come out. The story generated interest — and passionate discussion — on Instagram, with its post hitting almost 400,000 views.

Read the full story here.

Valentina Sandoval / WLRN Casa de Los Trucos is open year-round from Monday to Saturday, and from Monday to Sunday for the month of October. The costume shop's storefront on Oct. 21, 2025.

Truco or Treat: Miami’s oldest costume shop sells Halloween magic for over 50 years

For more than 50 years, mom-and-pop store Casa De Los Trucos in Miami has sold a wide range of costumes, decorations, theatrical makeup and pranks. It has established itself as a staple in Calle Ocho and a go-to shop for customers across generations.

Even with the proliferation of big box stores like Spirit Halloween and Walmart, this vignette of Casa De Lost Trucos was a testament to its longevity in the community. For digital producers Alyssa Ramos and Valentina Sandoval, it was heartening to see its legacy continue through the generations of families in Miami — many of whom shared their memories with comments on what was one of our most-liked social media posts of 2025.

Read the full story here.

Helen Acevedo / WLRN A Labubu customized by Miami artist Jonathan Martin at the Magic City Flea Market.

Personalized Labubus: Miami tattoo artist finds a side hustle in the toy trend

With their round faces, big eyes and signature toothy smirks, Labubu toys took the internet by storm in the summer of 2025. WLRN's Helen Acevedo reported on a trend within a trend: a Miami artist who is bringing extra joy to collectors by customizing the plush toys with tattoos, piercing and rhinestones. “Life is really serious and we're in a weird state right now... I've seen the joy that it brings people. And I think that's the main reason why I've been doing it," said Jonathan Martin.

The social video report for this story brought smiles to faces across the country: it was shared by NPR and became our most viewed Instagram reel of the year, with almost 120,000 views.

Read the full story here.

Rae Mystic / Exponential Booking Members of Against All Authority from L-R: trumpeter Marshall Wildey, guitarist/vocalist Joe Koontz, vocalist/bassist Danny Lore, drummer Chris ‘Spikey’ Goldbach, saxophonist Emily Williams

Miami ska-punk trailblazers celebrate 25 years of prescient 'Resistance'

WLRN's resident punk enthusiast, morning host Natu Tweh, profiled Miami's outspoken political ska-punk heroes Against All Authority as they marked the 25th anniversary of the release of their prescient 24 Hour Roadside Resistance album with a special performance in Fort Lauderdale.

He is clearly not alone. The story's Instagram post was one of our mosst liked posts of the year — and it also led to an invitation by the band for Natu to introduce one of their shows.

Read the full story here.

Bad Bunny: Superbowl language controversy

To end on a forward-looking note, here is the most popular episode of the video commentary series Americas Decoded, launched in 2025.

Tim Padgett's bi-weekly videos have garnered tens of thousands of views, thanks to his insightful and witty analysis of foreign affairs in the Americas. Unsurprisingly, though, it is the Bad Bunny episode that picked up the most clicks. As you await his 2026 Super Bowl half-time performance, here is Tim's take once again. Happy New Year!

