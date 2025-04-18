WLRN named 'station of the year' by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

WLRN has been named radio station of the year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists (FABJ) for its news and current affairs coverage in 2024.

The station's news team won a total of eight awards, as well as seven finalist honors, in the list unveiled at the weekend in Orlando. Every year, the FABJ showcases and celebrates excellence in broadcast journalism from newsrooms across Florida.

Senior economics editor Tom Hudson took the top honor in the economic and transportation reporting categories as well as being part of the team that won the public affairs category for an episode of The Florida Roundup.

Also among the winners were senior producer Sherrilyn Cabrera, who won the producer award, and former reporter Verónica Zaragovia, who took the health reporting honor. WLRN's digital team won the website / digital category, while freelance contributor Yvonne Zum Tobel took the education reporting award for the series Role Call.

"We are thrilled when our fellow industry colleagues recognize the great journalism we practice here at WLRN," said VP of News Sergio Bustos. "That kind of recognition from your peers is gratifying as a newsroom."

Here is a rundown of the winners and finalists:

First Place:

Overall Station of the Year: WLRN

Website / Digital: WLRN, Sergio Bustos, Katie Lepri, Alyssa Ramos, Matheus Sanchez

Public Affairs: Tom Hudson, Bridget O'Brien, Gracyn Doctor (WLRN, WUSF). “The Florida Roundup: Hurricane Milton, PolitiFact checks claims, diary of an evacuee”

Education Reporting: Yvonne zum Tobel, "Role Call"

Economic Reporting: Tom Hudson

Health Reporting: Verónica Zaragovia, “Music rejuvenates the culture, history and memories of dementia patients”

Transportation Reporting: Tom Hudson, "Coverage of Spirit Airlines”

Producer: Sherrilyn Cabrera, “I Am La Chiva:' A South Florida children's author takes you on a ride through Colombia”

Finalist:

Continuing Coverage: Tom Hudson, Wilkine Brutus, “The impact of condominium reform in South Florida”

Feature - Culture / Historical: Tim Padgett, “A Guatemalan genocide trial echoes among South Florida's Ixil Maya”

Sports Reporting: Alyssa Ramos, “No bull: South Florida's next professional sports team is bull riding”

Investigative Reporting: Daniel Rivero, Joshua Ceballos, “Miami city manager's wife was hired for office remodeling, raising ethics concerns”

Political Reporting: Daniel Rivero, Joshua Ceballos, Jimena Romero, “Culture of Neglect”

News Anchor: Tom Hudson, host of The Florida Roundup

Reporter: Jenny Staletovich, environment editor

Read the full list of results here.

