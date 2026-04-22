Wildfire in west browad continues to burn; forecast

South Florida continues to experience an extreme drought, and a fire ignited Monday afternoon about 12 miles northwest of Pembroke Pines. The blaze has now burned more than 900 acres and, as of Tuesday afternoon, is 50% contained.

Fortunately, strong east winds have helped push smoke away from the southeastern metro area and farther into the Everglades, reducing impacts for most residents.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service are urging residents to avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could create sparks. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but authorities emphasize that five out of six wildfires are started by humans, often unintentionally.

Gusty winds on Thursday afternoon, up to 20 mph.

There is currently no set timeline for when the fire will be fully contained. Firefighters will continue working to extinguish the blaze and ensure no hotspots remain. Winds are expected to remain out of the east, with breezy conditions and gusts reaching 12 to 15 mph. On Thursday afternoon, gusts could increase to 20 mph at times.

Looking ahead, increased moisture from the Atlantic is expected to move in by Thursday, bringing the possibility of a few scattered showers across parts of South Florida. By the afternoon, there could be a few thunderstorms across South Florida, which could help the fire.

While the last few weeks have delivered a fair amount of nice weather, they have not been of any help to our seasonal drought. Rain chances remain limited over the next several days. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/RrJsv8MH1K — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) April 22, 2026

Fortunately, the smoke is unlikely to reach the Southwest as smoke particles rise, and by the time it is over Southwest Florida, it is in the upper levels of the atmosphere and not over the surface, where it could cause problems for residents.

