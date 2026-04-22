Dian Fossey: Guardian of the Mountain Gorillas
The story of Dian Fossey, a scientist who came to Africa to study the vanishing mountain gorillas, and later fought to protect them.
9pm Saturday GORILLAS IN THE MIST (1988) PG-13 Biographical Drama starring Sigourney Weaver.
A compelling biographical drama that follows the life of Dian Fossey, a passionate American primatologist who dedicates herself to studying and protecting mountain gorillas in Rwanda.
This film is an adaptation of wildlife expert Dian Fossey's autobiography. Midwesterner Fossey leaves the United States for Africa, where she studies the gorillas of Rwanda and Uganda. As Fossey develops a bond with the animals, she also becomes wary of the poachers who prey on them. Fearing that the gorillas will go extinct if humans continue to hunt them, she organizes a defense league to protect the animals; in doing so, though, she puts herself in a perilous situation.
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