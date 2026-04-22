Dian Fossey: Guardian of the Mountain Gorillas

9pm Saturday GORILLAS IN THE MIST (1988) PG-13 Biographical Drama starring Sigourney Weaver.

A compelling biographical drama that follows the life of Dian Fossey, a passionate American primatologist who dedicates herself to studying and protecting mountain gorillas in Rwanda.

APT Sigourney Weaver in Gorillas in the Mist

This film is an adaptation of wildlife expert Dian Fossey's autobiography. Midwesterner Fossey leaves the United States for Africa, where she studies the gorillas of Rwanda and Uganda. As Fossey develops a bond with the animals, she also becomes wary of the poachers who prey on them. Fearing that the gorillas will go extinct if humans continue to hunt them, she organizes a defense league to protect the animals; in doing so, though, she puts herself in a perilous situation.

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