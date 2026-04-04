A Timeless Tale of Redemption

8pm Thursday BEN HUR (1959) G Religious Drama

A classic tale that follows a Jewish prince who is forced into slavery and escapes, vowing revenge, but discovers that compassion may be stronger than vengeance.

Ben Hur - The Legendary Classic comes to WLRN

An epic drama about an aristocratic Jew living in Judaea who incurs the wrath of a childhood friend, now a Roman tribune. Although forced into slavery on a galley and compelled to witness the cruel persecution of his family, he survives, harboring dreams of vengeance, until he encounters the gentle prophet Jesus.

APT

Production Notes

Ben-Hur had the largest budget ($15.175 million), as well as the largest sets built, of any film produced at the time. The film used 300 sets at Rome's Cinecitta Studios.

A battle at sea and a chariot race are among the memorable sequences. It’s one of only three films to hold the record for the most Academy Awards, with 11 wins each. Ben-Hur shares this distinction with Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, a trio that represents the pinnacle of Oscar success.

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