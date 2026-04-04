A Timeless Tale of Redemption
Betrayed by a childhood friend, a Jewish prince is condemned to live as a slave. After he escapes, he crosses paths with the gentle prophet Jesus.
8pm Thursday BEN HUR (1959) G Religious Drama
A classic tale that follows a Jewish prince who is forced into slavery and escapes, vowing revenge, but discovers that compassion may be stronger than vengeance.
An epic drama about an aristocratic Jew living in Judaea who incurs the wrath of a childhood friend, now a Roman tribune. Although forced into slavery on a galley and compelled to witness the cruel persecution of his family, he survives, harboring dreams of vengeance, until he encounters the gentle prophet Jesus.
Production Notes
Ben-Hur had the largest budget ($15.175 million), as well as the largest sets built, of any film produced at the time. The film used 300 sets at Rome's Cinecitta Studios.
A battle at sea and a chariot race are among the memorable sequences. It’s one of only three films to hold the record for the most Academy Awards, with 11 wins each. Ben-Hur shares this distinction with Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, a trio that represents the pinnacle of Oscar success.
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