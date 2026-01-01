Facing the Future: South Florida vs. Climate Change is a one-hour film that highlights several important efforts communities here are taking to raise awareness of these challenges and address the impacts already being felt throughout the region.

Densely developed, low-lying South Florida is one of the most vulnerable regions to sea - level rise and climate change in the U.S. and the world.

South Floridians have long lived on the front lines of clima te change. Yet some are not just enduring the effects of global warming, they’re responding with resolve. They are researchers tracking storm patterns, academics studying community resilience, artists and activists rallying communities, citizen scientists and public servants helping their neighborhoods adapt to a hotter, wetter world.

Throughout the 2024 hurricane season, our film crew travelled across South Florida to document the ir efforts. What we found is that, a s global warming sparks extreme weather around the globe, the response of South Florida ’ s climate action community to its challenges reveals hard - learned lessons for the rest of the world. These are different stories united by a common theme: there’s still much work to do to face the realities of climate change, and each of us can play a role in shaping our planet’s future.