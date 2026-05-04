Three Singing Sailors Are On The Town Looking For Love
Follow 3 sailors on a 24-hour shore leave in New York City. Along the way, a cab driver, an actress and an anthropologist give them the time of their lives.
9pm Saturday ON THE TOWN (1949) Musical Comedy
Starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Jules Munshin. Three sailors looking for love on a 24-hour shore leave in New York City are determined to make every second count and the Big Apple will never be the same.
In the 1949 musical On the Town, three spirited sailors, Gabey (Gene Kelly), Chip (Frank Sinatra), and Ozzie (Jules Munshin), hit New York City for a whirlwind 24-hour shore leave, determined to pack in as much adventure as possible. Chip pairs up with the brash cab driver Brunhilde (Betty Garrett), while Ozzie becomes smitten with the refined anthropologist Claire (Ann Miller). Meanwhile, Gabey sets off on a citywide search for Ivy Smith (Vera-Ellen), the mysterious beauty he spots in an advertisement, he quickly falls for.
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