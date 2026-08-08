Timeless Songs, Legendary Voice
Barbra Streisand performs in a magical concert filmed live on New Year’s Eve 1999 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
7:30pm Tuesday BARBRA STREISAND TIMELESS: LIVE IN CONCERT -Performance
Celebrate the unforgettable songs and enduring legacy of Barbra Streisand.
Relive the magic of Barbra Streisand’s 1999 New Year’s Eve performance at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. Filmed as a Broadway-inspired musical event, this stunning concert celebrates her legendary career with iconic songs, intimate stories, and the kind of show-stopping performances only Barbra can deliver.
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