Celebrate America's soundtrack with the Legends of the '50s and '60s

7pm Saturday RED, WHITE & ROCK - Performance

Red, White & Rock explores the artists, songs and unforgettable moments that defined generations and left an enduring mark on American culture.

Join Frankie Valli, The Righteous Brothers, Connie Francis and more for a 2002 patriotic celebration of America and pop oldies music. Featuring performances from the rock, pop, Motown and Doo-Wop days. It's a star-studded salute filled with timeless favorites and American spirit.

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