Celebrate America's soundtrack with the Legends of the '50s and '60s
Relive the unforgettable hits of the '50s and '60s in a patriotic concert celebrating freedom through music.
7pm Saturday RED, WHITE & ROCK - Performance
Red, White & Rock explores the artists, songs and unforgettable moments that defined generations and left an enduring mark on American culture.
Join Frankie Valli, The Righteous Brothers, Connie Francis and more for a 2002 patriotic celebration of America and pop oldies music. Featuring performances from the rock, pop, Motown and Doo-Wop days. It's a star-studded salute filled with timeless favorites and American spirit.
WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.
Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!