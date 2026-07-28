The Unraveling of a Dysfunctional Family

9pm Saturday CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF (1958) - Drama

The Pollitt family gathers at the plantation home of Big Daddy, who is gravely ill, leading to a tense reunion filled with long-buried emotions. As father and son confront their strained relationship, hidden truths and unresolved conflicts rise to the surface, exposing the fractures within the family.

APT (L-R) Burl Ives, Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman star in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

An ex-football star is drinking his life away while shutting out his wife and the world around him. But when he’s forced to confront his dying father, buried secrets, raw emotions, and explosive family tensions rise to the surface.

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