The Unraveling of a Dysfunctional Family
Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, and Burl Ives star in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, based on Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize winning play.
9pm Saturday CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF (1958) - Drama
The Pollitt family gathers at the plantation home of Big Daddy, who is gravely ill, leading to a tense reunion filled with long-buried emotions. As father and son confront their strained relationship, hidden truths and unresolved conflicts rise to the surface, exposing the fractures within the family.
An ex-football star is drinking his life away while shutting out his wife and the world around him. But when he’s forced to confront his dying father, buried secrets, raw emotions, and explosive family tensions rise to the surface.
WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.
Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!