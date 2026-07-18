A Murder Rooted in the Past

9pm Tuesday THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE - Crime Drama

A local hero is found stabbed to death in a back alley with bags of drugs on him. Were they meant as radical pain management for his wife who is dying of cancer or was he involved in something more sinister?

The Chelsea Detective

When a night watchman is found murdered, the investigation uncovers a web of hidden connections involving drug dealers, former convicts, family secrets, and an old tragedy that still casts a long shadow. As the case grows more complex, Max must also navigate tensions in his own personal life.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.