A Murder Rooted in the Past
A local hero is found stabbed to death in a back alley with bags of drugs in his pocket. Were they for his dying wife's pain, or did they expose a dangerous double life?
9pm Tuesday THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE - Crime Drama
A local hero is found stabbed to death in a back alley with bags of drugs on him. Were they meant as radical pain management for his wife who is dying of cancer or was he involved in something more sinister?
When a night watchman is found murdered, the investigation uncovers a web of hidden connections involving drug dealers, former convicts, family secrets, and an old tragedy that still casts a long shadow. As the case grows more complex, Max must also navigate tensions in his own personal life.
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