A Nation Takes Shape

8pm Sunday THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION - Documentary series

Thirteen British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that radically reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe.

The American Revolution -Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with WLRN

EPISODE 2 - AN ASYLUM FOR MANKIND (MAY 1775 - JULY 1776)

As delegates from the thirteen colonies gather in Philadelphia, the debate over reconciliation or independence intensifies. Meanwhile, Patriot forces secure an early victory at Fort Ticonderoga, Congress appoints George Washington to lead the Continental Army, and the costly Battle of Bunker Hill proves the colonies are prepared to fight for their cause.

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