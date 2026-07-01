The story of the unsung hero who defied the Angel of Death

8pm Thursday THE LAST TWINS - Documentary

The true story of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel, a Hungarian Jewish prisoner in Auschwitz appointed by Dr. Josef Mengele to oversee twin boys. Instead of subjecting them to harm, Spiegel acted as a guardian and falsified records to save the children, eventually leading them home across Europe.

The Last Twins

The Last Twins is the never-before-told story of an unsung hero of the Holocaust, Erno “Zvi” Spiegel, who risked everything to save dozens of young twins from almost certain death at Auschwitz. Under the shadow of Dr. Josef Mengele’s horrific experiments, Erno used his courage, compassion, and ingenuity to shield the most vulnerable—the sets of twins targeted for brutal medical experimentation. Mengele put Erno in charge of the young boys, but Erno used his position to protect and comfort the children, all of whom had been torn from their families and subjected to inhumane tests under the constant threat of extermination.

Through first-hand testimony and exclusive archival material, The Last Twins brings to life the voices of those who survived because of Erno’s defiance. It is a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and the power of one person to make a difference.

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