A staged murder becomes real
When Frank is invited to a mystery-themed dinner party, their host drops dead and a lightning storm traps them in a house full of suspects.
8pm Monday SHAKESPEARE & HATHAWAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS - Crime Drama
Destruction, Blood and Massacre - The murder wasn’t supposed to be real. But when the host drops dead, the party’s over.
Frank, Lu, and Sebastian attend a murder-mystery themed school reunion. The staged entertainment turns into a genuine investigation when the host is found dead for real. Due to a severe storm, the trio and the other guests find themselves trapped at the venue with a real killer among them.
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