A staged murder becomes real

8pm Monday SHAKESPEARE & HATHAWAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS - Crime Drama

Destruction, Blood and Massacre - The murder wasn’t supposed to be real. But when the host drops dead, the party’s over.

SHAKESPEARE HATHAWAY 503 30

Frank, Lu, and Sebastian attend a murder-mystery themed school reunion. The staged entertainment turns into a genuine investigation when the host is found dead for real. Due to a severe storm, the trio and the other guests find themselves trapped at the venue with a real killer among them.

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