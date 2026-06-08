A timeless comedy about love, family, and letting go

8pm Thursday FATHER OF THE BRIDE (1950) Romantic comedy starring Elizabeth Taylor and Spencer Tracy.

Kay Banks is getting married, and Stan isn’t prepared for any of it. As money worries and wedding drama pile up, he’s forced to confront a tougher truth: his little girl has grown up.

PFFP FATHER OF BRIDE new

Kay Banks is tying the knot, but dad Stan is spinning. With budgets blowing up, plans falling apart, and the sudden realization that his daughter isn’t a little girl anymore, Stan tries to hold it together, and get her down the aisle.

TRIVIA



One of the gifts Kay gets as a present is a Venus de Milo statue with a clock in the stomach, which Stanley T. Banks refers to as a "stinker". This same gift makes its way into the 1991 film Father of the Bride and it still is not received well.



The picture on the nightstand at which Spencer Tracey looks is an actual photo of Elizabeth Taylor as a child.



The June 10 date of Kay and Buckley's wedding was a nod by director Vincente Minnelli to his wife, Judy Garland - June 10th was her birthday. It also happens to be the date Spencer Tracey died in 1967. It's also the date of the wedding in Edward Streeter's book, on which the movie is based.

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