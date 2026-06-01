Unforgettable Songs, Unmatched Voice

7:30 pm Friday BARBRA STREISAND: TIMELESS LIVE IN CONCERT - Performance

Ringing in the millennium with music icon Barbra Streisand in a one-of-a-kind concert filmed live at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on December 31, 1999.

Barbra Streisand Timeless Live in Concert

Relive the magic of Barbra Streisand’s 1999 New Year’s Eve performance at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. Filmed as a Broadway-inspired musical event, this stunning concert celebrates her legendary career with iconic songs, intimate stories, and the kind of show-stopping performances only Barbra can deliver.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.