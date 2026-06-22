From Quiet Widow to Newsroom Titan

10pm Thursday BECOMING KATHARINE GRAHAM - Documentary

The story of a painfully shy woman's evolution from a self-proclaimed "doormat-wife" into one of the most powerful newspaper publishers of the 20th century at The Washington Post.

Becoming Katharine Graham

Becoming Katharine Graham tells the story of a painfully shy woman's accidental rise to power and how it changed history. After a family tragedy, Kay evolved from a "doormat wife" into a legendary newspaper publisher. As Nixon's nemesis during Watergate, she fought for truth, broke down barriers in a sexist world, and won a Pulitzer Prize, inspiring generations with her courage and resilience.

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