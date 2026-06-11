A Bad Influence. From Likes to Lies, and a Dead Handyman.

8pm Monday SHAKESPEARE & HATHAWAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS - Crime Drama

SUCH A MAD MARRIAGE: YouTubers Rina and Preston hate each other off-camera but play the perfect couple online. Both hire PIs to get the dirt on each other, Lu is hired by the wife, Frank is hired by the husband. Despite their resistance, they have to swallow their pride and accept the idea of working together when the case turns into a murder investigation.

SHAKESPEARE HATHAWAY 501 30

Influencer power couple Rina and Preston Shrewsbury are ready to reveal their dream home renovation to millions, if they can stop hating each other long enough to file for divorce.

Their social media manager Curtis is caught in the crossfire, and neighbor Mr. Gremio has had enough. Preston suspects Rina and handyman Nathanial Tensio are more than friendly, while Rina’s convinced Preston’s sabotaging her at every turn.

With Stratford’s top detectives split up, Preston hires Frank and Rina hires Lu. But when Nathanial turns up dead and Preston’s hauled in by DS Keeler, the ex-partners have to put their differences aside. Can Frank and Lu find the real killer before it’s too late?

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