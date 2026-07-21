The Struggle Against Apartheid
A chronicle of Nelson Mandela's life journey from his childhood in a rural village through to his inauguration as the first democratically elected president of South Africa.
9 pm Saturday MANDELA - A LONG WALK TO FREEDOM (PG-13) Biopic
Witness the remarkable life of Nelson Mandela, South African revolutionary, president, and global icon. Follow his journey from prisoner to leader, as South Africa transforms from apartheid to democracy.
The remarkable life of South African revolutionary, president and world icon Nelson Mandela (Idris Elba) takes center stage. Though he had humble beginnings as a herd boy in a rural village, Mandela became involved in the anti-apartheid movement and co-founded the African National Congress Youth League. His activities eventually led to his imprisonment on Robben Island from 1964 to 1990. In 1994, Mandela became the first president of democratic South Africa.
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