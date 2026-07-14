Sometimes love just has bad timing

9pm Saturday FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994) R - Romantic Comedy

Hugh Grant stars as Charles, a bumbling, commitment-phobic bachelor, alongside Andie MacDowell who plays Carrie, the elusive American woman he repeatedly falls for across five social occasions.

Four Weddings and a Funeral on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Charming Englishman Charles and his group of friends seem to be unlucky in love. When Charles meets a beautiful American named Carrie at a wedding, he thinks his luck may have changed. But, after one magical night, Carrie returns to the States, ending what might have been. As Charles and Carrie's paths continue to cross, over a handful of weddings and one funeral, he comes to believe they are meant to be together, even if their timing always seems to be off.

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