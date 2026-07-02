How A Revolution Changed The World

8pm Sunday THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION - Documentary series

An in-depth look at how America’s founding turned the world upside-down.

The American Revolution -Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with WLRN

Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire democratic movements at home and around the globe. What begins as a political clash between colonists and the British government grows into a bloody struggle that will engage more than two dozen nations and forever change the world.

The American Revolution is an epic exploration of the American Revolution, told through the diverse experiences of soldiers, political leaders, Native peoples, Loyalists, enslaved and free African Americans, European allies, and civilians whose lives were transformed by war. More than a fight for independence, the Revolution sparked new ideas about freedom, democracy, and human rights that continue to shape the world today.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.