A Night of Music, Emotion, and Pure Magic
An all-star cast honors Luciano Pavarotti’s 90th birthday with a spectacular tribute concert from the Arena di Verona.
7:30pm Thursday PAVAROTTI 90: The Man Who Moved the World - Performance
A tribute concert filmed in September 2025 at Italy's Arena di Verona, to celebrate what would have been the acclaimed tenor's 90th birthday.
The tribute concert PAVAROTTI 90: THE MAN WHO MOVED THE WORLD, filmed in September 2025 at Italy’s Arena di Verona, commemorates what would have been the legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti’s 90th birthday. Bringing together celebrated opera and pop performers including Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Il Volo and cellist Hauser, the event highlights the two contrasting musical sides of Pavarotti’s career. This gathering also served as a heartfelt memorial, honoring the tenor through testimonies, memories, video clips and powerful performances.
WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.
Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!