A Night of Music, Emotion, and Pure Magic

7:30pm Thursday PAVAROTTI 90: The Man Who Moved the World - Performance

A tribute concert filmed in September 2025 at Italy's Arena di Verona, to celebrate what would have been the acclaimed tenor's 90th birthday.

APT (L-R) Andrea Grimnelli on flute, Fabio Sartori, Giuseppe Infantino, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, Jose´ Carreras, Ysif Eyvazov, Vittorio Grigolo, Francesco Meli, Marcelo Alvarez, Jonathan Tetelman (Photograph: Luca Marendo

The tribute concert PAVAROTTI 90: THE MAN WHO MOVED THE WORLD, filmed in September 2025 at Italy’s Arena di Verona, commemorates what would have been the legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti’s 90th birthday. Bringing together celebrated opera and pop performers including Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Il Volo and cellist Hauser, the event highlights the two contrasting musical sides of Pavarotti’s career. This gathering also served as a heartfelt memorial, honoring the tenor through testimonies, memories, video clips and powerful performances.

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