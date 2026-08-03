What happens when science collides with misinformation?

9pm Tuesday THE TRICK - Docudrama

A cautionary tale that tells the story of the 2009 Climate gate scandal, when a media storm undermined confidence in the science of climate change.

The Trick - A Conspiracy Thriller

The shocking true story of the world renowned professor and climate scientist Philip Jones, who found himself at the center of the 2009 “Climategate” scandal. The Trick reveals how Jones became a target of cyber-terrorism, which sparked a global media frenzy. Professor Phil Jones and his team at the University of East Anglia find themselves in the middle of a major investigation with their 30 years of research work being questioned in the first ‘fake news’ attack.

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