Exclusive Preview: Watch the New Season of Professor T Before Its Premiere

Season 5 finds Jasper Tempest (Professor T) and his team tackling a new collection of mysteries, from an "accidental" death at a luxury spa and a fatal charity boxing match to a murder at a Cambridge comic convention. What begins as a secluded getaway for Jasper and Helena quickly turns into an investigation that reignites his instincts and tests their budding romance. As Jasper grapples with personal turmoil that clouds his judgment, the rest of the team also faces unexpected challenges. Under Maiya's leadership, Chloe grows more confident, Dan's new romance carries unforeseen consequences, and each case brings darker twists that push everyone to their limits.

Blending clever mysteries with richly drawn characters, the new season continues the series' signature mix of suspense, wit, and heart.

Professor T Returns & Bergerac Arrives | WLRN Passport

Unlock a month of exceptional streaming with WLRN Passport. Be among the first to watch the Season 5 premiere of Professor T, discover the captivating new mystery series Bergerac, and explore an inspiring collection of documentaries, dramas, and more. Plus, enjoy exclusive early access to Professor T Season 5 beginning Sunday, August 9, before its broadcast premiere.