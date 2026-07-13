Another mystery grips London’s Chelsea neighborhood

9pm Tuesday THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE - Crime Drama

MRS. ROMANO - A missing persons case turns into a murder investigation. As detectives dig into the volatile Romano family, they uncover a tangled storm of jealousy, power struggles, and viral fame surrounding their celebrated Chelsea restaurant.

The Chelsea Detective

A PR manager for a renowned Italian restaurant vanishes, and investigators discover her home's ceiling covered in blood. The mystery takes an even stranger turn when her wife, the restaurant's owner—receives an email seemingly sent by the missing woman.

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