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Another mystery grips London’s Chelsea neighborhood

WLRN Public Media
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT
The Chelsea Detective
APT

Deception, greed and violence taint the beauty of London's Chelsea neighborhood. As murders keep occurring, DI Max Arnold must spare no effort to investigate the truth and bring the culprits to justice.

9pm Tuesday THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE - Crime Drama

MRS. ROMANO - A missing persons case turns into a murder investigation. As detectives dig into the volatile Romano family, they uncover a tangled storm of jealousy, power struggles, and viral fame surrounding their celebrated Chelsea restaurant.

The Chelsea Detective

A PR manager for a renowned Italian restaurant vanishes, and investigators discover her home's ceiling covered in blood. The mystery takes an even stranger turn when her wife, the restaurant's owner—receives an email seemingly sent by the missing woman.

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